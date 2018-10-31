

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police officers have been found not responsible for a collision that sent a woman to hospital with a collapsed lung, fractured ankle and fractured ribs, following an investigation by the Independent Investigations Unit.

On April 21, 2018 three police cars were driving southbound on Main Street with their sirens and emergency lighting on while on their way to assist another officer.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Corolla, which was heading northbound on Main Street, was about to make a left turn onto Polson Avenue.

After the first police cruiser drove by, the Toyota turned into the path of the second cruiser, which resulted in a collision that caused the police car to leave the road and crash into a business at the southwest corner of intersection.

Both of the cars and the business were severely damaged.

The police watchdog investigated the incident because the Toyota’s passenger was admitted to the hospital with a collapsed lung, fractured ankle and fractured ribs.

The IIU used WPS radio communications, video from buildings nearby, footage from traffic cameras, recorded crash data from the cars involved and 10 interviews with witnesses to investigate.

The investigation determined the driver of the Toyota was responsible for the collision.