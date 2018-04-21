Featured
Officers sent to hospital following crash while responding to a call
Two officers were taken to hospital in stable condition. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 2:08PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 21, 2018 2:23PM CST
Three people, including two Winnipeg officers, were sent to hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision on Main Street.
Police said the officers were responding to a high-priority call with lights and sirens activated when they were involved in a crash near Polson Avenue. It happened just after 1 p.m. The impact of the crash sent the police cruiser into a nearby building.
Two officers were taken to hospital in stable condition, while someone from the other vehicle was take in unstable condition for precautionary reasons.
Three people were working in the store at the time of the collision.
The Winnipeg Police Service is expected to release more details on the collision.