

CTV Winnipeg





Three people, including two Winnipeg officers, were sent to hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision on Main Street.

Police said the officers were responding to a high-priority call with lights and sirens activated when they were involved in a crash near Polson Avenue. It happened just after 1 p.m. The impact of the crash sent the police cruiser into a nearby building.

Two officers were taken to hospital in stable condition, while someone from the other vehicle was take in unstable condition for precautionary reasons.

Three people were working in the store at the time of the collision.

The Winnipeg Police Service is expected to release more details on the collision.