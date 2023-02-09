Officers threatened with loaded shotgun: Police

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man faces weapons-related charges after an incident in Tyndall Park Thursday.

Winnipeg police say it was just after midnight on Feb. 9 when they were called to the first 100 block of Kinver Avenue for a report of family trouble.

Officers were let into the home when they arrived. They say a man came out of a room with one arm behind his back. Police say the man then produced a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun as he approached them.

Investigators say the suspect pointed the firearm toward the officers, who were able to safely disarm him.

The sawed-off shotgun was found to be loaded with a round in the chamber. Police searched the man and found two more shotgun shells, a folding knife, a collapsible baton, and four grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect faces several firearms-related charges and remains behind bars. All charges have yet to be proven in court.