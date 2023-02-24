Officers treated for smoke inhalation, one person arrested at West End fire

A fire on Thursday night in Winnipeg’s West End led to one person being taken into custody.

Crews with the Winnipeg Police Service and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Firefighters pulled one person from a suite, who was treated for smoke inhalation. Officers then took this person into custody. There are no details yet on what led the arrest.

Four police officers were also treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

