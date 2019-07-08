

CTV News Winnipeg





A 29-year-old man has been charged after Winnipeg police said an officer responding to a fight ended up involved in another one.

It happened Sunday at around 8:45 a.m., when police were sent to deal with a report of people fighting in the first 100 block of Guay Avenue.

Officers found a male lying on the front steps of a house and were told he was hurt by people inside.

When they went to check on him, police allege he got violent, charging at and punching an officer and then tried to take the officer’s gun.

Police said a Taser was used to help arrest the suspect, who they allege spit in the face of an officer after being taken to hospital.

Joey Wesley Sumner, 29, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of resisting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

He was taken into custody.