WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog said the officers involved in shooting during a January 2019 car chase won’t be charged following an investigation.

The incident began with Winnipeg police officers responding to an attempted stabbing in the northeast part of the city. According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the suspects got away in a car, which police located and tried to stop.

Police chased after the suspect vehicle, which, the IIU said, rammed into police cruisers several times, and drove in the direction of officers. Two Winnipeg police officers fired their pistols at the suspects’ car, which was eventually stopped.

Three suspects were arrested, one of whom had a superficial wound on his neck. He was taken to the hospital, treated, and brought back into police custody.

The IIU investigated and spoke to civilian witnesses, witness officers, the two subject officers, and two of the three people in the suspect vehicle, as one declined to comment. Investigators also looked at witness officer notes and reports, a subject’s officers notes and reports, prepared statements, audio recordings, and radio transmissions, among other reports, photos and videos.

The IIU’s civilian director forwarded the file to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which said that this incident doesn’t meet the prosecution-charging standard. It would not authorize any Criminal Code Offences against the officers.