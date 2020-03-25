WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit said no charges will be laid against any officers following a car chase in May 2019.

On May 22, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to Canad Inns at 2100 McPhillips St. for reports of a robbery.

As officers went to the call, a suspect from the robbery was seen driving westbound on Templeton Avenue at McPhillips Street and crashed into a hydro pole.

Police said the suspect drove away after hitting the pole, and started heading northbound on McPhillips Street in the southbound lanes.

The suspect eventually turned onto the Perimeter Highway, driving eastbound with officers chasing after. Police said speeds went over 150 km/hr.

The driver tried to turn onto southbound Main Street but lost control and the vehicle rolled. The suspect tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody by police.

The suspect was taken to the Health Sciences Centre and treated for injuries, including a collapsed lung and broken ribs.

The civilian director of the IIU said actions by the police did not contribute to the crash and injuries the suspect sustained, and therefore, no charges will be laid against any officer.