WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog organization said Winnipeg police officers who used force to arrest a man later diagnosed with fractured vertebrae and a fractured nasal cavity should not be charged.

The Independent Investigation Unit said it interviewed a number of witnesses to the incident as well as the injured suspect, who admitted to being a methamphetamine user and was armed with multiple weapons when he was arrested.

The man was arrested on Feb. 2, 2018, after police were called to a Sherbrook Street apartment block where tenants had reported that an armed male had been banging on doors and trying to get inside suites.

When police arrived, they found the suspect sleeping near a knife and “cradling a fire extinguisher,” said the IIU.

It said after police woke him up, he became violent, discharged the fire extinguisher and resisted arrest.

Officers tried using a Taser on the man but the IIU said it had no effect and force was used to arrest him.

He was then taken to hospital.

The IIU said it spoke with four tenants in the building, who said, “the man was actively resisting arrest.”

In his report on the investigation, the civilian director of the IIU said officers tried everything they could to disarm the man.

“In my opinion, the subject officers demonstrated calculated, crucial and necessary actions to avoid the necessity of resorting to potential lethal force,” wrote Zane Tessler.

“In the end, more serious physical harm and the potential for loss of life was completely avoided by the actions of the subject officers.”