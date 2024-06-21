Official results show NDP beat Tories by more than 600 votes in Manitoba byelection

WINNIPEG -

Official numbers have been released for the Manitoba byelection that saw the NDP take over a historically Progressive Conservative seat.

Elections Manitoba says Carla Compton ended up beating Tory candidate Lawrence Pinsky in Winnipeg's Tuxedo constituency by 602 votes.

It's the first time the NDP has won the seat since its creation in 1981.

The seat was left vacant after former premier and Progressive Conservative party leader Heather Stefanson announced her resignation earlier this year.

Elections Manitoba says the byelection had a voter turnout of roughly 45 per cent, with 7,671 votes cast.

Compton is expected to be sworn into office later this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.