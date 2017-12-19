

CTV Winnipeg





Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in Manitoba in 2017, according to data from the province’s Vital Statistics Agency.

The data, released Monday, lists the top ten names for both male and female babies in the province.

Olivia topped the girl’s list, with 94 babies given that name, while Liam was tops among boys with 86.

Full list

Top 10 female names:

Olivia- 94

Emily- 66

Ava- 60

Emma- 58

Sophia- 56

Abigail- 48

Chloe- 47

Charlotte- 47

Amelia- 41

Mia- 40

Top 10 male names:

Liam- 86

Noah- 79

Lucas- 75

Ethan- 65

Benjamin- 61

Lincoln- 59

Logan- 59

Jacob- 53

Mason- 53

William- 52

There were 8422 boys and 7803 girls born in the province this year.

The stats were current as of Monday, therefore the final yearly tallies may change slightly by Dec. 31.