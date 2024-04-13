Olympic scouts set sights on Winnipeg athletes in RBC Training Ground program

Local athletes showed off their skills Saturday to a panel of coveted scouts reigning from the Canadian Olympic Committee.

RBC Training Ground is a free talent search program open to athletes between the ages of 14 and 25. Regardless of their sport background, participants had the chance to demonstrate their core speed, power, strength and endurance to Olympic talent scouts from 11 different sports.

“We're looking to find and fund future athletes and future Olympians,” said RBC Olympian Braven Park.

Athletes underwent four standardized tests and had their anthropometric measurements taken.

“I think just the opportunity to be here and participate in RBC Training Ground is super beneficial for athletes,” Park said, adding that there are a number of opportunities for participants to find a sport they’re good at.

“Organizations are picking athletes that match the criteria needed to excel in that sport,” he said.

The program has been going on for nine years and has found and funded 13 Olympians and seven Canadian Olympic medallists, including athletes like Avalon Wasteneys, Pierce LePage, Kelsey Mitchell and Marion Thénault.

Local Olympians, including Paris 2024 hopefuls were also at Saturday’s event, cheering on participating athletes.

“I see a lot of potential, a lot of great athletes here and I'm super excited to see what comes out from it,” Park said.