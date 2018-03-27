Featured
On-street parking prices to rise April 1
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 5:25PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 5:36PM CST
It will soon cost you more to park on the street in Winnipeg. On-street parking rates are going up $1.50 April 1, 2018.
The city says the change will take between six and eight weeks to fully implement, because each pay station has to be re-progammed manually.
Drivers will know if new rates are in effect because of the rate card displayed on the pay station.
Until all pay stations are updated, the pay-by-phone app will continue to charge the old rate, the city says.
Anyone with unused scratch and mark passes can exhcnage them for new ones at Winnipeg's Parking Authority.