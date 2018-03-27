

CTV Winnipeg





It will soon cost you more to park on the street in Winnipeg. On-street parking rates are going up $1.50 April 1, 2018.

The city says the change will take between six and eight weeks to fully implement, because each pay station has to be re-progammed manually.

Drivers will know if new rates are in effect because of the rate card displayed on the pay station.

Until all pay stations are updated, the pay-by-phone app will continue to charge the old rate, the city says.

Anyone with unused scratch and mark passes can exhcnage them for new ones at Winnipeg's Parking Authority.