WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is experiencing a surge in calls, driven in part by the city’s meth crisis.

“Our call volumes are going up every year” said WFPS Assistant Chief Jason Shaw. “It’s never been busier.”

Substance abuse calls have jumped in the last five years, increasing from 5,067 in 2011 to 8,068 last year.

Alcohol is responsible for 93 per cent of those calls, but the sharpest increase is meth. WFPS received 47 calls in 2011. In 2019, the number of meth-related calls jumped to nearly 1,500.

MORE CALLS, LESS PREDICTABILITY

Chad Sukhbir has been a supervisor at the WFPS communication centre for eight years and said the job has changed since he started.

“There is a lot more violence or drug use. People tend to call more about those situations than they have before,” said Sukhbir.

The city’s meth problem has added a level of uncertainty.

“Some of the challenges we face are the unpredictable nature of just working. Substance abuse is always a concern and violence,” said District Chief of Paramedic Operations Steve Brglez.

It’s not only drugs and alcohol putting pressure on the WFPS. Shaw, who has been a first responder for 20 years, pointed to an aging population, older infrastructure and rapid growth in the city. WFPS received 89,000 calls in 2019, up 32 per cent from 2015.

“Our call volumes are increasing over all types of calls, things like age, vulnerability of your population, all contribute to the types of increases you’re seeing.”

CONCERNS ABOUT BURNOUT

The city is planning on increasing the operating budget of WFPS by two per cent annually over the next four years from $199.5 million in 2019 to 216.8 million in 2013. President of the Paramedic Union, Ryan Woiden, said resources are needed.

“Our paramedics are busy from the time they come in, to the time they come home and it’s really increasing our sick time and overtime. It’s time to address it.”