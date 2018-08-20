

CTV Winnipeg





Healthy, protein-rich recipes for back-to-school suppers, via registered dietician Gina Sunderland, MSc, RD:

Chicken Pancetta & Goat Cheese Pizza

4 naan breads

1/2 cup sundried tomato pesto

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup goat cheese

1 cup shredded Mozzarella or Italian cheese blend

5-6 oz (150 grams) thinly sliced spicy pancetta

fresh basil or oregano

Preheat the oven to 425F.

Spread tomato pesto on each naan bread. Top with onion, chicken and goat cheese.

Tear pancetta into pieces and divide among the pizzas. Top with shredded cheese.

Bake until the pizza’s edges are golden and the cheese is bubbly (about 10-12 min.) Garnish with fresh oregano or basil and a drizzle of olive oil.

Additional Toppings: marinated artichoke hearts, olives, roasted garlic, roasted vegetables (peppers, eggplant etc), hot pepper flakes.

Tip: These pizzas freeze well. Cool baked pizzas then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and foil; freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in a 425F oven.

Mini Chicken Meatloaves

1 egg

1 Tbsp tomato paste

salt and pepper

1/3 cup dried bread crumbs

1 small yellow onion, minced

1 stalk celery, minced

1 carrot, peeled and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup finely chopped flat leaf (Italian) parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh herbs (eg basil, oregano, rosemary)

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 1/4 lbs ground chicken thigh

1 Roma tomato, thickly sliced

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350F (180C). Lightly oil 4 large muffin cups.

Whisk together egg, tomato paste, salt and pepper, breadcrumbs, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, parsley, herbs and green onions; mix until just combined.

Add ground chicken; mix until combined.

Divide the mixture into 4 muffin cups, lightly pressing the mixture into each cup and smoothing the tops.

Top each with a slice of tomato.

Bake in the center of the oven for about 45 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the center of the loaves reads 175F (80C). Remove from oven and top each with Parmesan cheese.

Remove from the muffin cups and serve immediately with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Tip: If you have regular muffin cups, divide the meat mixture into 6-8 cups. Check for doneness after 35 minutes.

If you don’t have muffin cups, form the mixture into 4 equal sized balls and flatten slightly. Bake on a parchment covered baking sheet.

Crispy Parmesan Chicken Strips

1/2 cup regular mayonnaise (not light)

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 tsp dried basil, crumbled

1/4 tsp dried chili flakes (optional)

2/3 cup panko crumbs

20 chicken breast fillets*

Combine mayo, Dijon, 1/4 cup Parmesan, basil and chili flakes in a shallow dish.

In another shallow dish, spread out the panko crumbs and remaining Parmesan.

Roll each chicken filet in the mayo mixture, and then roll in the panko mixture until coated on all sides.

Arrange chicken strips on a parchment covered cookie sheet so the strips don’t touch each other.

Bake for 7 minutes on one side then flip strips and continue baking until chicken is crispy and meat thermometer reads 170F (about 7 more minutes). Serve hot with a favorite dipping sauce or cool thoroughly and serve over salad.

Tip: Double or triple this recipe so you have leftovers for lunch the next day.

* If you can't find chicken breast fillets, slice 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts lengthwise into 4-5 strips per breast