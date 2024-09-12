One-bedroom rental prices soaring in Winnipeg: report

WINNIPEG
    If you’re hunting for a one-bedroom apartment in Winnipeg, you’ll likely pay more than you did a year ago.

    According to the latest report on Zumper.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom suite in Winnipeg is $1,480 – a 22.30% increase from 2023. The report said it’s the largest jump in Canada for the third consecutive month.

    Meantime, rent for a two-bedroom apartment is hovering at $1,740 – an 8.70% hike from last year.

    While rent continues to climb in Winnipeg, both rates still fall below the national average. The median rent for a one-bedroom suite in Canada is $1,900 (a 1.6 per cent increase from 2023) and a two-bedroom sits at $2,339 (a 0.1 per cent increase).

    Zumper.com attributes the stable national average to new housing supply becoming available, mortgage rates declining, and population growth slowing down.

