One-bedroom rental prices soaring in Winnipeg: report
If you’re hunting for a one-bedroom apartment in Winnipeg, you’ll likely pay more than you did a year ago.
According to the latest report on Zumper.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom suite in Winnipeg is $1,480 – a 22.30% increase from 2023. The report said it’s the largest jump in Canada for the third consecutive month.
Meantime, rent for a two-bedroom apartment is hovering at $1,740 – an 8.70% hike from last year.
While rent continues to climb in Winnipeg, both rates still fall below the national average. The median rent for a one-bedroom suite in Canada is $1,900 (a 1.6 per cent increase from 2023) and a two-bedroom sits at $2,339 (a 0.1 per cent increase).
Zumper.com attributes the stable national average to new housing supply becoming available, mortgage rates declining, and population growth slowing down.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Ukraine says Russia has started a counteroffensive in its Kursk border region
Russia has launched a counteroffensive in its Kursk region to dislodge Ukraine's forces who stormed across the border five weeks ago and put Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since World War II, Ukraine's president said Thursday.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Consul general to New York says he had 'no role whatsoever' in purchase of $9M NYC condo
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious vehicle approaching minor
Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a suspicious occurrence on Wednesday involving a vehicle approaching a minor.
Demolition of rental units in Regina fueling debate on government housing in Saskatchewan
Some vacant public housing units in north central regina are being demolished. The government says their condition poses a safety risk and removal is the only viable option.
Merger talks between Progressive Conservatives, Buffalo Party fall through
After participating in talks around a potential merger, the Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan says it will not move forward with a coalition with the Buffalo Party.
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
Alberta First Nation suing federal government over right to clean drinking water
An Alberta First Nation has revived a lawsuit it launched 10 years ago in an effort to get the federal government to recognize its human right to clean, safe water.
Cougar that killed cat on acreage near Calgary no longer in the area: Fish and Wildlife
Alberta fish and wildlife officers believe a cougar that visited an acreage southwest of Calgary, killing a family cat, is no longer in the area.
Calgary Transit bylaw changes aim to increase public safety
A series of recommendations have been approved by a city committee that could see improved public safety on Calgary Transit.
Burned body found along rural road in Rocky View County, Alta.
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a fire alongside a rural road in Rocky View County early Wednesday.
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
-
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve donates to Montreal indie Cinema du Parc
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the independent Montreal cinema - Cinema du Parc - he frequented as a young film student.
Worker killed while installing an irrigation system: defective method
The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has concluded that a deficient work method in controlling electrical energy caused the death of a worker for an irrigation company in Laval in June 2023.
NEW 'Largely fictitious': Immigration minister criticizes N.B. premier's claims about asylum seekers
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are "largely fictitious," says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
Mediated talks resume in Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike
The union representing Metro Vancouver HandyDART drivers and its employer, Transdev, are scheduled to return to the bargaining table Thursday. Drivers walked off the job last Tuesday, stopping most service.
'Unusual theft': Port Moody police say someone stole an AED from the city's recreation complex
Someone stole an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, according to local police.
-
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
-
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ont. police investigate hit-and-run involving a child
Police in Thunder Bay are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run case that left a child with minor injuries.
Public pooping leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
Guns & high capacity magazines seized, teens arrested after threats against Collingwood, Ont. school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigating a threat made against a Simcoe County school arrested two young men and seized several weapons.
Fully loaded gun seized during Barrie traffic stop: BPS
A man and a woman face several drug and weapons-related offences after police say they seized a fully loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Barrie.
Police appeal for help locating missing 16-year-old boy
A 16-year-old teenager is missing since September 8.
Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
Here's what you need to know about your rights ahead of a possible Air Canada strike, according to a passenger advocate
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Former assistant coach for Kitchener Rangers, Brantford Bulldogs called up to NHL
A former assistant coach for the Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs is joining the ranks of the Edmonton Oilers.
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
Huron Hospice unveils $2.7 million expansion to 'end-of-life' care
It might just look like a new long hallway, but behind each door at the expanded Huron Residential Hospice near Clinton is a family sharing their last days with a loved one.