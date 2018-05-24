

CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead after a house fire in Pukatawagan, Man., on Tuesday.

According the RCMP, the Amisk Drive house was found completely engulfed by flames when police arrived at around 4:20 p.m. Officers were told that one of six residents could still be inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews found a person’s remains inside the home. No one else was hurt.

Pukatawagan is located about 190 kllometres northeast of Flin Flon, Man.

The Pukatawagan RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.