WINNIPEG -- One man is dead and another is in custody following a two-vehicle crash in Elm Creek, Man.

Carman RCMP was called around 6 a.m. Friday to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 13.

Investigators determined a semi-truck travelling southbound went into the intersection and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the semi was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and remains in police custody.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Carman RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

The charges against the semi driver have not been proven in court.