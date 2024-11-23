One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Cross Lake Cree Nation: RCMP

A 38-year-old man is dead after RCMP said he was hit by a vehicle in Cross Lake Cree Nation Thursday evening.

Mounties said the collision occurred around 6:25 p.m. on the main road of the community. The suspect’s vehicle was not at the scene.

The victim, who was from Cross Lake Cree Nation, was transported to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

RCMP said officers were processing the scene when the suspect’s vehicle returned. They said the driver got out of the car to try and pick up debris from the crash site. Officers approached the man and determined he was drunk.

The 53-year-old man, also from Cross Lake Cree Nation, was arrested for impaired driving causing death. When he was taken to the detachment, RCMP said he failed to provide breath samples.

He was released and no charges were laid. However, the man is expected to appear in court in the future.

The investigation is ongoing.