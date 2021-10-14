One dead, eight hurt in three-car crash in southeastern Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

One person is dead and eight others were taken to the hospital following a three-car crash in southeastern Manitoba

RCMP officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Highway 303 (Ridge Road) and Road 31 East in the R.M. of Hanover, Man., around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

When Mounties got to the scene, there were a number of people being treated for injuries and taken to the hospital.

RCMP investigated and determined that a car was driving north on Road 31 E when it didn’t stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection when it wasn’t safe. Police allege the car hit a minivan driving west on Highway 303, which caused the minivan to enter oncoming traffic and hit an SUV driving east on the highway.

Both the minivan and the SUV ended up in a southbound ditch.

A 64-year-old woman, who was driving the minivan, and her six passengers, a group of kids aged eight to 12, were taken to a Winnipeg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with critical injuries. Her passenger, an 85-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 69-year-old woman from Lorette, Man., was driving the car that entered the intersection when it was not safe. She was not hurt.

Mounties arrested this woman for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. None of these charges have been proven in court.

The woman has been released from custody pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.