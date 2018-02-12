Featured
One dead following a head on collision on Highway 9
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 9:53AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 1:10PM CST
RCMP say a 57-year-old Winnipeg man was not wearing his seatbelt when he was killed in a crash north of the city.
The accident happened yesterday afternoon on Highway 9 in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.
RCMP say the victim was driving a sport-utility vehicle and was passing another driver when he collided head-on with a pickup truck.
The SUV driver died at the scene while the truck driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.