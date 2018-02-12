

The Canadian Press





RCMP say a 57-year-old Winnipeg man was not wearing his seatbelt when he was killed in a crash north of the city.

The accident happened yesterday afternoon on Highway 9 in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

RCMP say the victim was driving a sport-utility vehicle and was passing another driver when he collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The SUV driver died at the scene while the truck driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.