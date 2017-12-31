

CTV Winnipeg





A fire in Ile Des Chenes Sunday morning has left one woman dead.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP said they responded to a trailer fire at a residence shortly after 8 a.m., located on Bonneteau Avenue.

RCMP said upon arrival smoke was seen coming from the trailer.

Firefighters carried a 30-year-old woman out of the trailer who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.