One dead following house fire in Ile Des Chenes: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 4:10PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 4:12PM CST
A fire in Ile Des Chenes Sunday morning has left one woman dead.
St. Pierre Jolys RCMP said they responded to a trailer fire at a residence shortly after 8 a.m., located on Bonneteau Avenue.
RCMP said upon arrival smoke was seen coming from the trailer.
Firefighters carried a 30-year-old woman out of the trailer who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.