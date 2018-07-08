Featured
One dead in North End house fire
One person is dead after a house on the 800 block of Polson Avenue caught on fire. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/ CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 4:18PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, July 8, 2018 4:22PM CST
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service responded to a fatal house fire in the 800 block of Polson Avenue on Sunday around 2:20 p.m.
Winnipeg police confirmed at least one person died in the fire. The house was totally destroyed.
The area around the home on Polson Avenue is closed for the time being.
WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire.