WINNIPEG -- One person is dead after a house fire in Transcona Sunday night.



The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a house in the 500 block of Grassie Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. The city said when crews arrived on scene they encountered a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

It said when crews were searching the home they found one person, who was declared dead on scene.

Crews were forced out of the house due to deteriorating conditions, and switched to a defensive attack. The city said the fire was under control shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The city said no damage estimates are available at this time, but noted the home sustained significant damage.