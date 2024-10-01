One dead, one hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Manitoba roadway

A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to the collision at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near Stott Road in the RM of Ritchot.

Mounties say their investigation found a southbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old woman from New Bothwell, Man. crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man, also from New Bothwell.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Highway 59 was closed to traffic Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen