One dead, one hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Manitoba roadway

    Emergency crews respond to a crash on Highway 59, one kilometre north of Highway 311 near Niverville on Oct. 1, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Emergency crews respond to a crash on Highway 59, one kilometre north of Highway 311 near Niverville on Oct. 1, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.

    St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to the collision at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near Stott Road in the RM of Ritchot.

    Mounties say their investigation found a southbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old woman from New Bothwell, Man. crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man, also from New Bothwell.

    The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The male driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    RCMP continue to investigate.

    Highway 59 was closed to traffic Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

    - With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen

