

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning collision has left on person dead in the community of Rosenfeld, Manitoba.

RCMP said shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Provincial Road 332.

Officers believe the vehicle carrying two people, a 47-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, was headed north when the driver lost control, rolled and then collided with a tree.

RCMP said the woman was able to escape and walked to the nearest home for help.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said both people in the vehicle were not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed are be investigated as possible factors in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.