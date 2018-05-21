

CTV Winnipeg





Flin Flon RCMP arrested a 23-year-old woman after two women were stabbed near Bellevue Avenue on Saturday morning.

Mounties were called to the area around 6 a.m. and found two victims both from Flin Flon.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have charged 23-year-old Faith Margaret Rose Linklater with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Linklater is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 22.

Police are continuing their investigation with support from RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.