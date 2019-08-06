

CTV News Winnipeg





A 78-year-old man is dead and six other people were hospitalized following a collision on Monday in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man.

RCMP officers were called to the crash on Highway 9 at Meadowdale Road just before 2 p.m.

The Mounties said the car, driven by the 78-year-old man from Warren, Man., was heading eastbound on Meadowdale Road, when it drove onto Highway 9 and hit a southbound truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Warren, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and three young kids, who were all in the truck, were brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.