One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP

One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.

Manitoba RCMP said it happened just before midnight on Apr. 21 near the intersection of Highway 100 and McGillivray Blvd.

Investigators believe two people were in a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane of the perimeter when it crashed into a vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

The 37-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His 28-year-old female passenger and the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

A forensic collision reconstructionist has been brought in to assist RCMP Eastman Traffic Services with the investigation.