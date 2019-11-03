WINNIPEG -- A fatal collision involving two vehicles has left one man dead and two other people in hospital – RCMP said impaired driving charges are pending.

On Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m., Swan River RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 10, about five kilometres north of Bowsman, Man.

RCMP said they believe a truck heading south hit a northbound truck.

The driver of the northbound truck, a 58-year-old man from Shoal River First Nation, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. The passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Shoal River First Nation, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. RCMP said the other driver, a 35-year-old man from Powell, Man., is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said charges of impaired operation causing death are pending. RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.