

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash just two kilometres east of Mitchell, Man.

The collision happened at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, August 10 on Highway 52.

A gravel truck was headed westbound and signaled to go south and slowed down for eastbound traffic to clear.

According to RCMP, a van came to stop behind the gravel truck and was promptly struck from behind by a pickup truck. The van went into the gravel truck and then into the oncoming lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg and his passenger a 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg were both taken to hospital with life-threating injuries. The man was later pronounced dead. The passenger remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a 19-year-old man from Ile-des-Chenes was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

"We would like to remind all motorists to always be aware of their surroundings, vehicles can stop at any time, for any reason,” said Cst. Randy Belmore of the Steinbach RCMP. "There needs to be a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, not doing so endangers not only your life but the lives of everyone on our roads."

Steinbach RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating the crash.