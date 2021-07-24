WINNIPEG -- The province has reported another COVID-19 death, along with 62 new cases on Saturday.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Manitoba increased by one to 1,171. No details were provided regarding the death.

The dashboard also reports 62 new cases of the virus, bringing Manitoba's total to 57,417. This includes 551 active cases and 55,695 recoveries.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 3.3 per cent as of Saturday.

Another death in Manitoba has been linked to a variant of concern, bringing the total number of variant of concern deaths to 175 as of Saturday.

According to the province's variant of concern dashboard, 28 new variant of concern cases were identified on Saturday. In total, the province has seen 16,483 variant of concern cases. Of these cases, 279 are active.

The majority of Manitoba's variant of concern cases (8,469) are unspecified, while the Alpha (B.1.1.7.) variant has a total of 7,088.

The dashboard shows 103 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care. Of the ICU patients, six have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still require critical care.

A total of 1,413 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 864,248.