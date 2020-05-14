WINNIPEG -- One person is in hospital following a fire at a two-storey, multi-family home in the 200 block of Edgeland Boulevard Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called at 10:39 a.m., and when crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Crews started an offensive attack and the fire was declared under control at 11:15 a.m.

The WFPS said everyone was able to get out of the building, but one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews said damage was contained to the suite where the fire started, but no damage estimates are available.

The WFPS believe the fire started in the laundry room and has some tips to prevent these types of fires:

• Have the dryer installed and serviced by a professional;

• Do not use your dryer without a lint filter and clean it out after every load;

• Check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted;

• Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running; and

• Never leave your home when the dryer is running.

GAS LEAK

Also on Thursday morning, crews were called to the 1000 block of Springfield Road around 10:50 a.m. for reports of a gas leak at an area that is under construction.

Nearby residences and buildings were evacuated and Manitoba Hydro attended the scene to stop the leak and to make sure the area was safe to re-enter.

The situation was under control by 1:09 p.m. and evacuees were able to return to their building. No one was injured.