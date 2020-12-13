WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police made two arrests after finding an injured man early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue at 12:24 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 40s on the road. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to critical condition.

Two suspects were arrested in the area and remain in police custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges have not been laid yet.