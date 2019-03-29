

CTV Winnipeg





One person was rushed to hospital after an early morning assault in Downtown Winnipeg Friday.

Police were called to the intersection of Portage Avenue and Spence Street around 1 a.m. where they found an injured male. Police didn’t provide the nature of his injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where his status was upgraded to stable condition.

Police said they’re still searching for a suspect.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6 a.m.