One man arrested in connection with shooting at Portage Avenue lounge

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a lounge on Portage Avenue Tuesday.

On May 31, police were called to the 1800 block of Portage Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said two suspects ran from the scene and shortly after a man went to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

On Thursday, police said Henry Kakegamic was arrested and charged. Police believe he was in possession of a gun before he was shot by another man.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court. Police continue to investigate.