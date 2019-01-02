Featured
One man charged after woman suffers 'severe facial trauma' in New Year’s Day assault: RCMP
On Tuesday around 1:40 a.m., RCMP in Steinbach, Man., received a call about a disturbance on McKenzie Avenue. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:56AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 12:28PM CST
A 27-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences, including aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, in connection with an incident that left one woman with severe injuries on her face.
On Tuesday around 1:40 a.m., RCMP in Steinbach, Man., received a call about a disturbance at a home on McKenzie Avenue.
The Mounties said when they arrived in the area they saw a man breaking into a vehicle. Following a fight with police, he was arrested. The suspect suffered minor injuries from breaking the car window.
At the home police found a 28-year-old woman with severe facial trauma. She was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a hospital in Winnipeg. She is in stable condition.
According to police, the suspect and the woman know each other.
The RCMP said a 35-year-old man, who tried to help the woman, has non-life threatening injuries.
Harley Delorme has been charged with a number of offences and is in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Wednesday.
The investigation continues.