

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences, including aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, in connection with an incident that left one woman with severe injuries on her face.

On Tuesday around 1:40 a.m., RCMP in Steinbach, Man., received a call about a disturbance at a home on McKenzie Avenue.

The Mounties said when they arrived in the area they saw a man breaking into a vehicle. Following a fight with police, he was arrested. The suspect suffered minor injuries from breaking the car window.

At the home police found a 28-year-old woman with severe facial trauma. She was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a hospital in Winnipeg. She is in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect and the woman know each other.

The RCMP said a 35-year-old man, who tried to help the woman, has non-life threatening injuries.

Harley Delorme has been charged with a number of offences and is in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigation continues.