An 18-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident on the Harte Trail on Wednesday.

At approximately 6 p.m. a woman in her 40s was walking on the Harte Trail between Harstone Road and Buckingham Road when she crossed paths with a man who continued to walk in the opposite direction.

Police said a short time later the woman heard the sound of footsteps running towards her and when she turned around she allegedly saw the same man sprinting towards her trying to open his pants.

The woman knocked the man to the ground, fought back and called for help, according to Winnipeg Police.

A witness, who was in the area, came over and the suspect fled.

Police were able to identify the suspect who was arrested at approximately 11 p.m. later that night at a residence in the 600 block of Harstone Road.

Arnez Goodman, 18, of Winnipeg has been charged with sexual assault and remains in custody.