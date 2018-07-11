

CTV Winnipeg





A man died Sunday after a pickup truck lost control and landed in a ditch that was partially full of water last month close to Scanterbury, Man.

Selkirk RCMP said in a news release they arrived on scene on June 29th at around 5:40 p.m. to the single-vehicle rollover Highway 59.

According to the Mounties, the pickup truck was travelling southbound when it lost control, rolled over and landed upside down in the west ditch, which was partially filled with water. The truck’s cab, which is the space where the driver is seated, was completely submerged. Officers said alcohol is considered a factor in the collision and it is unknown whether seatbelts were used.

RCMP said a 35-year-old man from Hollow Water, Man., was able to get out of the truck. The other passenger, a 41-year-old man from Selkirk, Man., was pulled out by people who stopped to help.

Both men were taken to a hospital in Winnipeg. The 35-year-old was treated and released. The 41-year was in critical condition until he died on Sunday.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is also helping with the ongoing investigation.