WINNIPEG -- RCMP say a man is dead following a homicide in Roblin, Man. early Saturday morning.

Mounties responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the town of Roblin around 5:10 am, on Feb 22, according to RCMP.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are on scene and assisting with the homicide investigation.

RCMP said it is not releasing any further information at this time.