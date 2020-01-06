WINNIPEG -- One man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Thompson, Man., Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Thompson RCMP officers were called to the apartment on Princeton Drive for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, RCMP said officers found a 30-year-old man from Leaf Rapids, Man. He was taken to hospital where he died.

On Sunday, RCMP officers arrested Ronald Dysart, 26, from Leaf Rapids. He is facing charges of manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The charge against him has not been tested in court.

RCMP said they are not looking for any other suspects.