WINNIPEG -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Falcon Beach RCMP were called to Highway 1, near Barren Lake, in the Whiteshell Provincial Park around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of a red pickup truck, which was going west on Highway 1, crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with a black pickup truck heading east.

RCMP said a 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., who was driving the black truck, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the red truck, a 37-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe icy roads were a factor in the crash. RCMP continue to investigate.