One man dead after two-vehicle crash in Whiteshell Provincial Park
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 6:00PM CST
WINNIPEG -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.
Falcon Beach RCMP were called to Highway 1, near Barren Lake, in the Whiteshell Provincial Park around 11:30 p.m.
Investigators believe the driver of a red pickup truck, which was going west on Highway 1, crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with a black pickup truck heading east.
RCMP said a 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., who was driving the black truck, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the red truck, a 37-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators believe icy roads were a factor in the crash. RCMP continue to investigate.