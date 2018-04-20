Featured
One man dead after vehicle collides with building
The single-vehicle collision happened Friday morning at 5:40 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue and Weston Street.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 7:37AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 11:03AM CST
One man is dead after a vehicle collided with a building on Friday morning, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
The investigation has discovered that the vehicle was travelling westbound on Notre Dame when it struck the building and caught fire.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.