WINNIPEG -- Members of the Winnipeg police homicide unit are investigating after officers were called to a home on Middle Gate, in Armstrong’s Point, Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

Police were called to the first 100 block of Middle Gate around 7:38 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the body of a man with apparent stab wound injuries.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Michael Bruyere of Winnipeg. Bruyere’s death is the 5th reported homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.

Around 4:23 p.m., police took a suspect into custody outside of a convenience store in the 600 block of McPhillips Street.

Investigators allege the victim and suspect knew each other and got into a dispute at the home in the early morning, which led to the stabbing.

Jordan James Bonwick, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

The charges against Bonwick have not been proven in court.