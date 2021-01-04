WINNIPEG -- One man has died and another man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Monday morning.

Headingley/Stonewall RCMP were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 around 9:25 a.m., which is located near Sanford, Man. in the RM of Macdonald.

Investigators determined a vehicle that was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Sanford lost control while going northbound and crashed into a pickup truck that was going southbound.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said slippery roads were present at the time and alcohol isn't a factor in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.