WINNIPEG -- Ste. Rose RCMP are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

RCMP was called to Road 86W around 8:35 a.m., which is about 10 kilometres southeast of McCreary.

Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle was heading northbound when they lost control and went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of McCreary, was taken to hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.