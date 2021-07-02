WINNIPEG -- One person is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover just west of Carman, Man. Thursday.

Pembina Valley RCMP said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the rollover on Provincial Road 21 West, which is around three kilometres away from Carman.

RCMP found that there were four men in the truck which was going north on the road. Investigators said the truck rolled and landed on the passenger side.

RCMP said the truck was completely burned.

All four men inside were from the RM of Dufferin. The passengers in the backseat, ages 19 and 20, were able to escape with minor injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old, and the front passenger, an 18-year-old, were thrown from the vehicle.

RCMP said the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A forensic collision reconstructionist along with the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigative Team are assisting with the investigation.