WINNIPEG -- One man is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash along Highway 1 late Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a crash near Austin, Man., around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Springbrook Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said an investigation has determined that a vehicle going west hit a northbound vehicle as it entered the intersection.

Two heavily-damaged vehicles were seen in the area Thursday evening. One car had its front end crunched and appeared to have its airbags blown. Another vehicle had its windows smashed, and its roof was crumpled in.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed with CTV News that it was called to the scene Thursday evening, and airlifted a man in his 80s to the hospital.

RCMP said the driver of the westbound vehicle – a 55-year-old man from Decker, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, an 83-year-old man also from Decker, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man from the RM of Norfolk, who was driving the northbound vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said seatbelts were used at the time of the crash and alcohol is not a factor.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and a traffic analyst are investigating the crash.