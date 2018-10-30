

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said quick action from an officer helped bring bleeding under control after a senior was stabbed in Windsor Park.

On Monday the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Maplehurst Rd.

That’s where police found a 68-year-old man who was suffering from a serious stab wound.

Police said an officer immediately applied a tourniquet to the wound to help control the bleeding.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the victim told investigators it happened after he was told there were two strangers in a nearby garage.

When he confronted a woman in the garage he was attacked by a man who stabbed him and both suspects took off.

A k-9 unit searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspects.

Investigators say they are looking for suspects described as an Indigenous male and female in their early twenties, and ask anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.