One man is missing after a boat capsized on the Red River near Chief Peguis Trail Bridge.

Winnipeg police were called to boat around 11:15 p.m. Friday and found all but one of the men. Police said three of the four men made it to shore safely and were taken to hospital with one man in unstable condition.

Police along with Air1 and Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service’s Water Rescue Team conducted searches from the Chief Peguis Trail Bridge to Lockport and were unable to find the boat or missing man.

Investigators determined that the man operating the boat, a 24-year-old man, was intoxicated while driving. He has been arrested for impaired driving causing death, death by criminal negligence and driving while impaired. He’s been released on a promise to appear.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help if they came across these men in the docks area of The Forks earlier in the day or if anyone has video evidence of what happened to the boat.