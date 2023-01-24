One Manitoba community is getting a new community centre
One Manitoba municipality is getting a new community centre thanks to millions in government funding.
On Monday, Premier Heather Stefanson, federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal and Mayor Armand Poirier announced more than $8 million in funding for a new community centre in the RM of Taché.
The joint funding from the federal and provincial governments will help in the construction of a community complex that will combine two facilities – an arena and a library.
The arena, which will replace the existing Lorette Arena, will be about 62,000 square feet and will include spectator seating. The library will be about 8,000 square feet.
“Gathering places, like the Taché Community Centre, give residents in rural areas welcoming spaces to better connect with each other and provide a range of essential programs and services to people of all ages,” Vandal said in a news release.
“Our government is focused on listening to our municipal partners in rural communities like Taché and delivering results for their residents.”
Stefanson noted the new Taché Community Centre will provide residents with options to stay active, while the library will offer community members a place to gather, learn and connect.
The Government of Canada is providing up to $4.4 million for this project and the Manitoba government is investing more than $3.6 million. The RM of Taché is also providing more than $2.9 million.
“The Rural Municipality of Taché is eager to start construction of the Taché Community Centre project, with financial support from the governments of Canada and Manitoba,” Poirier said.
“The project, which combines a new arena and the Bibliotheque Taché Library into one centre will be a popular community hub in the area.”
